GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gaffney Police Department released video of what police say is a suspect appearing to steal black a SUV.
The video was posted on Gaffney PD's official Facebook page.
Police say that the suspect was wearing khaki pants, a black "Batman" shirt and a black and green "DC" hat.
Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Blanton with Gaffney police at (864)-206-3344.
