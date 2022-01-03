CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong winds in downtown Charleston knocked down a large scaffolding outside an apartment building in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon.
Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the multi-story structure sways then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle in the 100 block of Sotille Street.
Footage shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.
No injuries have been reported in the collapse.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.