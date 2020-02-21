CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Faye Swetlik’s family and the Cayce community said goodbye to the six-year-old Friday evening.
A special memorial service was held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
Towing an angel home
A pink Diligent Towing tow truck carried Faye's bike to lead the funeral procession from Faye's neighborhood to the church.
Faye's mother rode in the truck as well, carrying Faye's ashes.
You Are My Sunshine
“You Are My Sunshine,” which Faye’s grandmother, Ruth Collins, said was the girl’s favorite song, was played to precede the memorial service. Collins said she and Faye would sing together every day. She shared this video of Faye singing her beloved song:
The service continued with an initial prayer by Dr. Eddie Coakley, who specifically noted public officials and first responders in attendance. Coakley also recognized the children, Faye’s friends, who were in attendance to remember her life and the memories they made with her.
Song filled the sanctuary again, but this time from a different genre: “Better When I’m Dancing” by pop artist Meghan Trainor. A video slideshow began to play showing special memories from Faye’s six years on earth. Coakley noted that the song was featured in the recent "Peanuts" movie.
The origin of Faye's name
The eulogy for little Faye was delivered by Coakley, written by Faye’s mother, in which she noted Faye “became her whole world in just a few minutes.” The eulogy noted how Faye got her name: during her pregnancy, Faye’s mother said it felt like fairies as her daughter grew, and felt her baby girl was magical in her own way.
Faye is French for faerie, the eulogy explained.
“I always wanted her to always believe in magic, so she was named Faye Marie… for My little faerie Mary, and magic she was."
The eulogy also noted Faye’s kindness and “uncanny ability to bring people together.” Faye hated fighting and was a noted peacemaker. She asked attendees to “love a little more, be a little more kind, compliment a stranger, dance in the rain, and stop and smell the flowers."
In a special video tribute, Faye is seen singing “You Are My Sunshine” with classmates, the same song that opened her memorial service. More video captured during her life played out as well, providing snapshots of her life at home. She's seen talking to the camera, playing in muddy puddles, and singing.
A child's heart
Coakley once again took the podium, and in a sermon, asked the adults in the sanctuary to think back to when they were children, and to ask what God would say to their hearts as children. Coakley cited a passage from Psalms 139, noting the phrase "fearfully and wonderfully made" in the passage.
"God wants to children to know how very, very special they are," Coakley said. "God created in her some things that were really special."
Faye was noted to love the colors pink and purple, and loved sparkles on anything possible. The clothes she wore didn't have to match, but she insisted on wearing them in her own way. Coakley expressed his belief that the world needed more color in it, and sent Faye with her personality to match.
She packed her own lunches, and was very independent. She even liked the taste of onions, but didn't want to see them when she ate them. She loved sipping on lemon-lime soda too. She had lots of pillows and blankets, enjoyed trying on high heels, and even somehow had two boyfriends at her age.
But most importantly, Coakley says Faye loved making people happy. She wrote cards and notes, and she loved getting mail. She was honest to a fault, sassy, and quick-witted too. But she always had a compliment for everyone.
"She felt it was her job to make sure people were loved and felt special," Coakley said. "She taught us to love each other more, and a little better."
He went on to say Faye's life and love for others continues to impact Cayce. He imagines Faye running into the arms of Jesus, laughing with glee. He notes to the children present that their prayers and songs of praise "are never bothering Jesus", and encouraged them to continue doing so.
Coakley's final note in his message: "God has a plan and place for you in Heaven," a message for both the children and adults honoring Faye's life.
Two more songs closed the service: "Goodnight Moon" by Go Radio, and "Dancing in the Sky" by Dany and Lizzy.
The Coughman Harman Funeral Home said their business would cover all of the funeral expenses in wake of the tragedy.
Ongoing investigation
On Tuesday, the coroner revealed Faye died from asphyxiation just hours after the child disappeared on the afternoon of Feb. 10.
Police found the child’s body in a wooded area near her neighborhood on Feb. 13
Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove found Faye’s body after he said he saw a child’s polka dotted boot and a soup ladle with fresh dirt on it being removed from a trash can outside a home in the Churchill Heights community. A man who police had interviewed earlier in the disappearance investigation was also found dead inside. The 30-year-old had taken his own life. Investigators said both death investigations were linked.
The investigation into Faye's death is ongoing.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner: Faye Swetlik was killed by asphyxiation within hours of her disappearance; Coty Taylor's cause of death revealed
