CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety says that Shyheem Phillips is being charged with vehicle theft and kidnapping.
South Carolina law enforcement canceled an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old who went missing after police say a man stole a car and drove away with the child in tow.
According to officials, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 2-year-old little girl was in a car at the Quality Inn on Charleston Highway in Cayce, SC. When the car was unattended, police say a man jumped into the car and drove away with the child and dog in the vehicle.
Carlee Folk is described to have blue eyes, sandy blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue, pink, and black shirt with flowers and gray Adidas shoes with a pink stripe.
The Department of Public Safety described the suspect as a 5'7", thin built man with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark color shoes.
The stolen vehicle is a tan 2003 Lexus Sedan without a license plate. The car also has a taillight out, a dent in the front passenger door and a white sticker with three small bears on the back window.
Officials say the car left Charleston Highway and headed towards Fish Hatchery Road. The car's last seen location was in the Pine Ridge area of Lexington County.
At 12:20 a.m., police said Carlee Folk and the dog that was in the vehicle with her were located safe. A spokesperson for police tell us the suspect ditched the vehicle.
On Wednesday at 4:03 p.m., officials said a person of interest they identified as Shyheem Malik Phillips is now in police custody.
