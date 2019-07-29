PIEDMONT, SC (Fox Carolina)- Can you legally smoke hemp in South Carolina?
That's the question law enforcement and the Attorney General's office say has yet to be definitively answered.
One CBD store in Piedmont called Top Hat Tobacco and Cigars recently had their hemp flower confiscated by law enforcement in Anderson County. Deputies said there are unable to detect the level of concentration in the raw hemp flower and it was sent off for testing to SLED. Todd Smith, the owner, said his product has been tested by a third party laboratory to ensure it has a concentration of less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC dry weight concentration.
"My customers are using this on a daily basis for medical reasons, it does not get you high and now I wonder what financial repercussions my store is going to have from this," Smith said.
Governor Henry McMaster earlier this year signed what's known as the 'farm bill,' outlining the 'do's' and 'don'ts' of hemp in the state. The Attorney General's office and law enforcement have found there are some holes in the law that need patching.
"Something we would like to say right up front is the law needs to be clarified, either at a legislative level or at the court level or both," Robert Kittle, spokesman for the Attorney General's office said.
The Attorney General's Office said they recieved a list of questions from SLED, asking for clarity about hemp. During the process, it became clear to both entities there needs to be more clarification from legislation as to what the "golden rules" are regarding the popular drug. Some questions they outlined are whether or not smoking hemp is legal and what is considered "processed hemp," versus "raw hemp."
"It does need to be in law something that we can follow as store owners to know where the guidelines are," Smith said.
Anderson County deputies said they would like some clarity too and other Upstate businesses are taking precautions. Smith said he called some Greenville stores and out of confusion and fear, some have removed hemp from their store shelves.
