CCES fifth and sixth-graders pack meals to feed over 14,000
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Christ Church Episcopal School's fifth and sixth-graders rolled up their sleeves for a day of service.
The school's goal was to feed 14,000 people.
The students spent around an hour pouring, weighing, sealing, and packing food bags to make sure families have full bellies. They also made hot chocolate mixes and cards for Meals on Wheels and prepared treat bags for Project Host Soup Kitchen.
The school collaborated with Rise Against Hunger to make it all happen. Students rang a gong every time they reached 1,000 meals.
Rise Against Hunger Community Engagement Coordinator David Thomas-Bush says one bag can feed six people.
Fifth-grader Hayes Bowers says he's happy to help.
"We have been making these bags of food for Rise Against Hunger for people who do not have a lot of food," Bowers said.
Bowers says it's all for a good cause, and it's fun to participate.
"It makes me feel good that I'm saving people's lives and helping them get a meal," Bowers said.
"It makes me feel really good, because it's their one meal a day, said fifth-grader Louise, "And it makes me feel good that they get a meal."
Thomas-Bush says the food will be distributed nationally and internationally to those affected by natural disasters and school feeding programs.
"It's truly a difference between life and death," Thomas-Bush said, "Where the meals are going; that may be the only meal they eat that day. So, when it goes to a school-feeding program, they're able to get an education as well as get fed. And that helps break the cycle of poverty. If you're just going and just handing out food, you're really only creating more of a dependency."
In the treat bags, the students topped the hot chocolate mix with marshmallows and decorated the bags to look like reindeer.
Thomas-Bush says he hopes this day of service sticks with the kids as they grow up.
"They may remember this experience when they're in high school, when they're in college, as young adults. And so, that's really what I hope they take away from this," said Thomas-Bush.
It's a hard, day's work that Louise says is worth it, because their little hands will make a big difference.
"I think that we have a different vision. And it gives us an advantage than other people because we're getting taught here to help people," said Louise.
The school exceeded their goal, packing 14,256 meals.
For more information of Rise Against Hunger, click here.
