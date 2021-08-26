GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are investigation a shooting that happened in Gaffney near Magnolia Ridge Apartments after one man was injured.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Thursday. Deputies said the victim is a 24-year-old man with one gunshot wound on his side. He was taken to Cherokee Medical Center and later airlifted to Spatanburg Regional, said deputies.
According to deputies, investigators believe the shooter or shooters were in a white Toyota sedan and fired several shots into the victim's car as he turned off Goldmine Springs Road into the apartment complex.
The Sheriff's Office said investigators do not believe this was a random act and there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has information regarding the shooting contact Capt. Parnell at 864-489-4722 Ext. #117 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC and remain anonymous.
