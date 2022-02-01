CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee County deputies said they're searching for Shyanna Boone, a missing 15-year-old.
Deputies said Boone was last seen at Blacksburg High School on February 1, 2022. She was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, rainbow-colored "Croc" shoes and carrying a lime green "drawstring style" backpack. She has straight shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.
According to deputies, they don't know if she is alone or traveling with someone. She has family in Kershaw County and possibly in the Camden area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 487-2747 or Detective John Underwood at (864) 489-4722, Extension 125.
