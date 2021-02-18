CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a former detention officer was booked into jail for simple possession of marijuana, just over a year after he started working at the jail.
CCSO says they got a tip on Feb. 10 that a detention officer supposedly smoked weed with some inmates in the county detention center, prompting an investigation. The officer in question, 31-year-old Daniel Keith Medley of Gaffney, was immediately screened for drugs. He failed the screen, and CCSO says he didn't smoke at work but did have a small amount of weed at his apartment.
The narcotics unit then searched Medley's apartment and says they found the marijuana inside, which included about 9 grams of weed and edibles. Medley had no weed on his person or in his car at the time. Meanwhile, the inmates who allegedly smoked with him tested negative when offered drug screens.
Medley was hired by CCSO on Feb. 3, 2020 and had spent the last year working in corrections. His termination on Feb. 10, 2021 happened just a year and a week after he started working. He was charged for simple possession of marijuana, and was released on a $615 personal recognizance bond the evening of the 10th.
"It is for certain we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law including our own!," Sheriff Steve Mueller said in a statement. "Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we will follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must be above reproach. This incident should remind and show the public that we have no problem in arresting anyone who thinks they are above the law and we will always do what is right to protect the integrity of our officers who make the right choices and our agency's integrity."
