GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office releases new information after a deputy and K-9 were involved in a crash on Sunday morning.
On Monday, deputies gave an update regarding Loki and the injured deputy. They said that the deputy possibly suffered a slight concussion during the crash. He also had to get 15 stitches to his lip, and his eye is swollen shut. However, deputies say that he will probably only be out of work for a week or so.
Loki, unfortunately, suffered more serious injuries, according to deputies. He was taken to Matthews, NC, where they discovered that he had vertebrae fractures in his C2, C3 and C4. He had surgery on Monday afternoon to try and correct the issue.
Deputies say that Loki has been with them for a little over 3.5 years and specializes in finding drugs, tracking on short tracks, chasing suspects and protecting his handler.
Sheriff Mueller later confirmed that Loki's vertebrae were able to be repaired during surgery. The sheriff says that the K-9 officers could be back in a few days.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said on Sunday that deputies were pursuing a suspect around 7:05 a.m. on July 4. The suspect was initially fleeing from the South Carolina High Patrol, but they were forced to terminate the chase, according to Sheriff Mueller.
The fleeing vehicle was soon spotted by Cherokee County deputies, who attempted to catch up to it, according to Sheriff Mueller. Another deputy was getting into position to help when a vehicle disregarded a traffic light near Logan Street. The deputy lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole and overturned, according to Sheriff Mueller.
The deputy was transported to Spartanburg Regional and was released around 12:45 p.m. today. The deputy only sustained minor injuries from the collision, according to Sheriff Mueller.
A K-9 in the vehicle was transported to an emergency vet clinic in Greenville, SC. The K-9, aka Loki, was later transported to an emergency vet clinic in Matthews, NC.
Sheriff Mueller released this statement on Sunday regarding the crash.
“Throughout today we have been flooded with calls, texts and emails of concern for Deputy Sardarius Henderson and his K-9 partner Loki. I want to thank everyone for the prayers and concern shown to the officers involved. As Sheriff, I am very proud of the entire crew of officers working under the leadership of Lieutenant Brad Duckett this morning. The entire crew rallied around Deputy Henderson. I appreciate how they handled the situation today. It was a very emotional morning and day for the entire crew yet they continued to answer calls with dedication and professionalism. You truly see the bond officers have for each other when something bad or tragic occurs. To the entire crew, I appreciate how they all responded in the face of adversity this morning! Again, I’m blessed that we have so many great officers and dedicated personnel within the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This morning was tough but watching each of our officers made me proud! They all are truly dedicated professionals!!!
Continue to keep Deputy Sardarius Henderson in your prayers as he recovers and that Loki’s surgery will go well tomorrow. We all are praying Loki can return back to full duty again soon!"
Sheriff Mueller said in a press release, “We are truly blessed that God was watching over him this morning. The collision could have easily been a fatality.”
MORE NEWS: Sheriff confirms one dead, two injured after crash at Hartwell Speedway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.