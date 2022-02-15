Police lights generic
CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced that their Community Action Team worked with the Cherokee County Detention Center and SLED to target methamphetamine drug suppliers.

Deputies said the investigation was called "Operation Cupid" and took place over the last few months. According to deputies, the agencies involved began to take suspects into custody on February 12, 2022. They continued to track down suspects over the weekend and ended their efforts on Monday. 

During the operation, 20 suspects were charged and taken into custody. According to deputies, 4 other suspects were charged but were not found over the weekend.

Deputies said they believe this operation will slow down the drug trade in the community. However, they plan to keep investigating the situation.  

The following are the suspects charged during the operation.

Carter, Kristen Ashleylee

Kristen Ashley Lee Carter(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Kristen Ashley Lee Carter

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st offense
Smith, Billy Joe

Billy Joe Smith (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Billy Joe Smith

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st offense
Lee, Paul Derek Jr.

Paul Derek Lee Jr. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Paul Derek Lee Jr. 

  • Three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd offense
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine 2nd offense
  • Possession of Diazepam
  • Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime
Ramsey, Jonathan Matthew

Jonathan Matthew Ramsey (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Jonathan Matthew Ramsey

  • Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd offense
Tommy Joe Gregory.png

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Tommy Joe Gregory 

  • Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd offense 
Jesse Faith Pennington

Jesse Faith Pennington (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Jesse Faith Pennington

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd offense
Boatman, Krystal Kay

Krystal Kay Boatman (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Krystal Kay Boatman

  • Two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine 1st offense
  • Possession of Marijuana
Miller, Brandon Leon

Brandon Leon Miller (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Brandon Leon Miller

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine More than 10 grams but less than 23 grams 1st Offense
  • Possession with intent to Distribute Fentanyl 1st offense
  • Two counts of Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Alprazolam 1st Offense
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Two counts of Assault on Police Officer
Whisnant, Sean Lee

Sean Lee Whisnant (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Sean Lee Whisnant

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd offense 
  • Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
Jones, Larry Charles

Larry Charles Jones (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Larry Charles Jones

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense
Ruppe, Shane Lee

Shane Lee Ruppe (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Shane Lee Ruppe

  • Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense
Mode, Dylan Blake

Dylan Blake Mode (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Dylan Blake Mode

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
  • Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
Boyd, Charles Bruce Jr.

Charles Bruce Boyd Jr.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Charles Bruce Boyd Jr. 

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense

Terry Wayne Hunt 

Terry Wayne Hunt

Terry Wayne Hunt (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)
  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
  • Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
Huskey, Patrica Gail

Patrica Gail Huskey (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Patricia Gail Huskey

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense
Kiernan, Ian Russell

Ian Russell Kiernan(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Ian Russell Kiernan

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
Pittman, Brittany Lachelle

Brittany Lachelle Pittman (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

Brittany Lachelle Pittman

  • Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
  • Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
  • Possession of Contraband Entering Detention Center
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Sisk, McKenzie Annette

McKenzie Annette Sisk (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, February 15, 2022)

McKenzie Annette Sisk 

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense

The following suspects are still wanted according to the Sheriff's Office

  • Melina Destin Terry
  • Jimmy Wayne Peterson
  • Bryan Marche Blanton
  • Kelsey Makayla Hink 

The Sheriff's Office thanked the community for all of the tips that helped them throughout this investigation. They also encouraged anyone with information on illegal activity in the area to call Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC. People can also send tips to cattip@cherokeecountysheriff.net

