CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced that their Community Action Team worked with the Cherokee County Detention Center and SLED to target methamphetamine drug suppliers.
Deputies said the investigation was called "Operation Cupid" and took place over the last few months. According to deputies, the agencies involved began to take suspects into custody on February 12, 2022. They continued to track down suspects over the weekend and ended their efforts on Monday.
During the operation, 20 suspects were charged and taken into custody. According to deputies, 4 other suspects were charged but were not found over the weekend.
Deputies said they believe this operation will slow down the drug trade in the community. However, they plan to keep investigating the situation.
The following are the suspects charged during the operation.
Kristen Ashley Lee Carter
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st offense
Billy Joe Smith
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st offense
Paul Derek Lee Jr.
- Three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd offense
- Trafficking Methamphetamine 2nd offense
- Possession of Diazepam
- Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime
Jonathan Matthew Ramsey
- Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd offense
Tommy Joe Gregory
- Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd offense
Jesse Faith Pennington
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd offense
Krystal Kay Boatman
- Two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine 1st offense
- Possession of Marijuana
Brandon Leon Miller
- Trafficking Methamphetamine More than 10 grams but less than 23 grams 1st Offense
- Possession with intent to Distribute Fentanyl 1st offense
- Two counts of Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Alprazolam 1st Offense
- Resisting Arrest
- Two counts of Assault on Police Officer
Sean Lee Whisnant
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd offense
- Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
Larry Charles Jones
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense
Shane Lee Ruppe
- Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense
Dylan Blake Mode
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
- Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
Charles Bruce Boyd Jr.
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
Terry Wayne Hunt
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
- Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
Patricia Gail Huskey
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense
Ian Russell Kiernan
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
Brittany Lachelle Pittman
- Two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
- Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of School or Playground 1st offense
- Possession of Contraband Entering Detention Center
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
McKenzie Annette Sisk
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 1st Offense
The following suspects are still wanted according to the Sheriff's Office
- Melina Destin Terry
- Jimmy Wayne Peterson
- Bryan Marche Blanton
- Kelsey Makayla Hink
The Sheriff's Office thanked the community for all of the tips that helped them throughout this investigation. They also encouraged anyone with information on illegal activity in the area to call Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 1-888-274-6372 or 1-888-CRIMESC. People can also send tips to cattip@cherokeecountysheriff.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.