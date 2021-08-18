CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a man was shot in his driveway in Gaffney Wednesday night.
The sheriff's office went to a home along Shady Grove Road at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and found a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway, according to Sheriff Mueller. The 46-year-old victim was exiting his vehicle when the shooter shot him and fled the scene.
Deputies said the victim was able to give officials a potential suspect's name before he was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
Sherriff Mueller mentioned that the person of interest is being interviewed at this time but the sheriff's department is still looking for information.
If you or anyone you know has information on this shooting, please call Investigator Ward with the sheriff's office at 864-489-4722.
