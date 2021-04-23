GAFFNEY, SC, (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced that they will hold a press conference on Monday to address the recent actions of the officer(s) involved in the deployment of a canine to capture a fleeing suspect
Officials say that Sheriff Mueller has met with local community leaders, pastors and the NAACP president to review the situation.
According to deputies, a canine was deployed to capture a fleeing suspect after a vehicle pursuit and collision on Chandler Drive in Cherokee County.
The press conference will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 26.
More news: Anderson Co. Coroner's Office says fatal crash happened on Bleckley Street
(1) comment
WE CLEAN ALL TYPE OF BLACK CURRENCY USING UNIVERSAL ssd chemical solution+2773 821 8457 !!!!!!!!!!!!! Hello Everyone!Our chemical solution, can clean deface currency, such as EUROS, POUNDS, DOLLARS, We are professional in cleaning Deface notes, Coated note, Anti-breeze cleaning black money, etc. we also specialize in the manufacturing of SSD for the money chemical Solution and Mercury activation powder used in cleaning all type of blackened, tainted and defaced notes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.