CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Overbrook Drive on Tuesday night.
Deputies said they are at the Creekside Apartment complex investigating the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
