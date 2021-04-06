(FOX Carolina) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded South Carolina $47,187,039 to support local efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs across the state. Similarly, the CDC awarded North Carolina with $94,768,784 to do the same thing.
Officials say the award is part of $3 billion in funding that the CDC has granted to bolster broad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts. The goal is to ensure greater equity and access to the vaccine by those disproportionately affected by SARS-Co-V-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
To ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines:
- 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and,
- 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.
Examples of how the funds could be used include using funding to identify and train members of the community to conduct door-to-door outreach to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help individuals sign up for appointments. Funds can also be used to support hiring community health workers who perform culturally-competent bilingual health outreach to provide people who are receiving care with the information they need to get a free vaccination.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”
These awards are part of ongoing efforts by the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to increase public education, awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines.
For more on where CDC funds will be distributed, click here.
FOX Carolina is reaching out to both DHEC and the NCDHHS to see what specific plans they have for the awarded funds. We'll update as we learn more information.
