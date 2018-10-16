GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- When Preslee Holcomb is ready to go, people should just probably move out of her way. She's an active 3-year-old and she's taking steps to get well.
"I just think people need to be aware of what's going on," Elizabeth Holcomb said.
She's Preslee's mother and says at one time Preslee could walk on her own, but now she uses a walker after getting sick in January.
"When we sat her down and she slumped out of her chair and couldn't sit, I realized we had a bad issue," Holcomb said.
She thought Preslee had a cold, but when she fell and couldn't move she rushed her to Greenville Health System.
"Had I not, she might not have made it because she was on a ventilator like 12, 15 hours later," Holcombe said.
After a series of tests, doctors diagnosed Preslee with Acute Flaccid Myelitis- known as AFM.
"I have actually talked to five families in these past eight days whose children have been diagnosed with AFM- Illinois, Ohio," Holcomb said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system and causes muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak- similar to Polio.
However recently, doctors with the CDC suspect more than 100 new cases of AFM and 62 of them are confirmed cases in 22 states as of September.
"They get the severe weakness in their limbs," Raven Smalls said.
She's a physical therapist with Shriners Children Hospital in Greenville.
"One of the things we work on as physical therapists, we work on regaining that strength, regaining the function," Smalls said.
She works with children with AFM and says with repetition- depending on a child's severity, there's progress.
"What we have at Shriners is a Light Gate, which is a body weight support system," Smalls said."Even the smallest things that maybe we would take for granted is really important to them."
The Holcombs know doctors are taking steps to find a cure.
A Department of Health and Environmental Control report shows as of 2014 there are seven cases of AFM in South Carolina. DHEC administrators say individual cases of AFM don't have to be reported to DHEC. However, if there are multiple cases doctors will talk to DHEC about it being an infectious disease. Administrators say that hasn't happened in South Carolina.
Preslee Holcomb's case is the first confirmed case of AFM in the state this year.
