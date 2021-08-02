GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an E. coli outbreak caused by eating raw cake batter.
The agency said 16 people in 12 different states are sick and 7 have been hospitalized. 75 percent of sick people are under the age of 18.
Eating raw cake batter can make you sick because it can contain harmful germs like E. coli, according to the CDC. Germs are killed only when raw batter is cooked or baked.
The CDC says you should call your healthcare provider if you have any of the following severe E. coli symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
The following practices are ways to safely get rid of germs:
- Do not taste or eat raw batter.
- Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking or baking at the proper temperature and for the specified time.
- Keep raw foods such as cake mix, flour, or eggs separate from ready-to-eat foods. Because cake mix and flour are powders, they can spread easily.
- Follow label directions to refrigerate products containing raw batter or eggs until they are cooked.
- Clean up thoroughly after handling cake mix, flour, or eggs.
