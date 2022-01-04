COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The CDC announced an update to their recommendation for when people who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive the booster shot.
The agency is shortening the interval from six months to five months. We're told this means people can now receive an mRNA booster shot after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months) has not changed.
The CDC is also recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised five to eleven-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.
The CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky released the following statement:
As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people. Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19. If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can.
