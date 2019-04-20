GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The rising number of Sexually Transmitted Diseases are on the rise in South Carolina according to a new study.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recent STD report revealed that the number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases in South Carolina are the third highest in the country.
The state ranks 5th for chlamydia cases and 4th for gonorrhea cases. The study found both infections are especially high among women.
South Carolina didn't place among the top for syphilis cases, but the infection is not very common according to the study.
The CDC suggests practicing abstinence, using condoms, having few partners and getting HPV vaccines to prevent getting an STD.
According to the CDC, there are more than 2.3 million reported cases of STD's nationwide.
For more information on getting tested, go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.