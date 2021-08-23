GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A ceiling collapsed Saturday at the Shemwood Crossing apartment complex, leaving two residents pinned under debris, according to the Greenville Fire Department.
Both victims were extricated and one was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters said they also checked neighboring apartments due to safety concerns and evacuated four additional units.
The department said that Greenville's Community Development Department is attempting to help displaced families find lodging.
Tameka Pilgrim of Greenville Black Lives Matter released a statement on the incident during a press conference Sunday:
"When the ceiling falls on you the next thing you want to know are what are the actions behind it because they can always come and say, 'well, we're going to do this and we're going to do that, but what everybody is saying, that's not going to happen so how is it going to change."
