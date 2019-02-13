The city of Asheville Fire Department said a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held to honor a longtime city firefighter who recently lost her battle with cancer.
Assistant Fire Marshal Karen Shuart died January 31, 2019, the city said.
Shuart was a career firefighter with the City of Asheville Fire Department and had served for 25 years.
The Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 15 at 3 p.m. at the Salvage Station, located at 468 Riverside Drive.
