Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The J.W. Woodward Funeral Home said a celebration of life ceremony will be held Friday for the 15-year-old boy who Spartanburg police said died after he was shot while riding in the back of a car on Dec. 18.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 15-year-old Knowledge J. Geter, of Norris Street, Spartanburg, died at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the dead end of Hillendale Drive. Witnesses told police Geter was shot while riding in the backseat of a black Mazda being driven by an acquaintance.
Spartanburg District 7 released the following statement on Geter's death:
“Our hearts are heavy in District 7 this morning over the loss of our student, Knowledge Geter. This tragedy is especially difficult during the holiday season, and we hold Knowledge’s family and friends in our hearts and prayers as they mourn his passing. As a community who pulls together in times of need, we take comfort in supporting one another in the wake of such difficult moments as this.”
The school district also confirmed Geter was enrolled at Spartanburg High School.
A Celebration of the Life for Geter will be held on Friday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, located at 602 Howard Street in Spartanburg.
Police are still investigating Geter's death and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Deputies: 6 suspects charged after man's body found buried in shallow grave with multiple stab wounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.