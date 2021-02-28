SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of first responders and community members gathered Sunday to remember Tyler Warfield.

The Clear Spring and Reidville firefighter died on Feb. 24 after being involved in a crash while he was on his way to his shift at the Reidville Fire Department.

"Every single person that is here has been touched by my brother in some way," said Tyler's Sister Elizabeth Bailey-Chandler.

On Sunday, a 90 minute "Celebration of Life" full of stories and memories was held at Brookwood Church in Simpsonville.

"It's going to bring, I'm not going to say closure, but it's definitely going to make it a lot easier. To hear the things, hear the stories and have the opportunity to remember Tyler as he was. And to be here with his family, his immediate family and the fire service family," said Clear Spring Fire-Rescue Chief Michael Huppmann.

Tyler was first around fire departments starting in 2014 as an Explorer with the Mauldin Fire Department.

He got his first full-time firefighter job with Clear Spring in 2017, and joined the Reidville Fire Department part-time in 2019, as well as serving part-time with the Poplar Springs Fire Department.

"He was full of energy, he enjoyed every day. He spent time with his friends and family, loved to train. If we could just take a quarter of that and put that into our lives we would be better people,' said Reidville Area Fire District Chief Patrick Evatt

Tyler's mom, Sharon Warfield, told FOX Carolina that her son would have been smiling from ear to ear with the turnout and stories told during the Celebration of Life.

Chief Huppmann and Chief Evatt say that they have heard from fire departments from across the United States and into Canada, as well as numerous community members, business owners, and more since Tyler's passing.