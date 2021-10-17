LONDON (AP) — Celebrities have joined Prince William in London for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize. The ambitious environmental program aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. Actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo joined Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in handing out the awards. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year. The five winners announced Sunday included the government of Costa Rica and the city of Milan. Each will receive a grant worth 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to develop and scale up their ideas, and the awards will be given every year until 2030.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
