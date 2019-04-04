CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Central police are asking for help finding a missing man they say is endangered and hasn't been heard from since early February 2019.
CPD says 68-year-old Robert Booker Ross has not spoken with anyone since February 9, 2019 and has been out of touch with his family. However, police say he would attend doctor appointments and had regular interactions up until then. Robert has medical conditions that family members say he does not have his medication for, stoking further worry with loved ones.
Robert stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Robert was also last known to be driving a tan-colored 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with South Carolina tag BTH607.
Anyone who may know where Robert is should immediately contact Central PD at (864) 639-4020.
