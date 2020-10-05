CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Central Railroad festival will take place on October 17, according to a news release from the festival.
According to the release, the festival will act in accordance with DHEC and the CDC by operating under social distancing guidelines. Those who attend the festival will be required to wear face masks, and can only remove them to eat at designated food areas.
The event will offer free admission and will provide free entertainment for all ages and genres in partnership with the Greater Clemson Music Festival. The artists slated to perform at the festival are Diedra, the Alabama Blues Queen, Michael Jacobs, and the Sweet Potato Pie Kids. Kids Stage entertainment will feature Rob Seel and Elevation Dance.
There will be plenty to do for kids at the festival, including games, costume contests, trunk-or-treat and a train ride.
The festival says that the Central Railway Museum will not be open this year, but the Central Railway Model and Heritage association will run a model train layout in the Central Fire Station.
Restaurants in Central will be open during the festival, and vendors will be selling food during the event as well, according to the news release.
The festival says that plans are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 situation
For more details about the festival, click here.
MORE NEWS: Monster pumpkin weighing almost 1,600 lbs wins grand prize in Germany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.