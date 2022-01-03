GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools has cancelled specific morning bus routes due to wind gusts.
Tim Waller says students whose bus routes are called due to windy conditions will receive a direct phone message from the Transportation Department Monday morning.
Students who are affected by this change will not be penalized for being late or missing school and their absence will be excused, according to Waller. Any missing work must be made up.
Waller mentioned all schools will open at the regular time today and regular bus transportation is planned for this afternoon.
Any questions about school activities or absences should be directed to individual schools.
