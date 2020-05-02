(FOX Carolina) -- At the request of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, President Trump has declared a disaster exists in South Carolina after a series of devastating storms last week.
Residents who suffered storm damage in the following seven counties on April 12 and 13, may now register for disaster assistance through FEMA: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.
Residents can register for FEMA assistance in one of three ways:
- Online by logging onto DisasterAssistance.gov
- Online by downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download the app, visit: fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.
- Call 800-621-3362. Residents who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available.
- Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Additionally, President Trump approved Federal aid to supplement state and local agency recovery efforts in the following eight counties: Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.
