ACC Championship Football

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

 Brian Blanco

(AP)-Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face Alabama in the semifinals. Clemson will play Ohio State in the CFP for the third time. The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national champion of this college football season played through a pandemic is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

