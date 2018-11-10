OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol says an accident on I-85 Southbound has left all lanes blocked for hours.
Troopers said the accident was reported at 9:29 a.m. Saturday.
The blockage begins on I-85 Southbound near exit 4.
Minor injuries were reported for two individuals, no transportation was necessary, Oconee Fire reported. Respondents said the semi wreck was caused by another accident between two smaller vehicles that happened ahead, causing a chain reaction.
Oconee fire officials reported that traffic was stopped all the way up to Exit 12 and that it would be at least an hour before roadways were clear.
