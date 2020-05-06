CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Experts at Clemson University are addressing concerns about reports that an invasive 'murder hornets' from Asia have made their way to the United States.
Basically, they say there's no way the insects are in South Carolina at the present moment.
“The chances that Asian Giant Hornets are in South Carolina are about zero,” said Eric Benson, a Clemson University Extension entomologist and professor emeritus. “The chances that they will arrive and establish themselves in our state anytime soon are also close to zero. And even if they do come here one day, we will be fine. There are far more dangerous things in our state to worry about.”
Brad Cavin, the chief apiary inspector for the Department of Plant Industry says the hype over the hornets is not necessary, and is only adding concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cavin says the only confirmation of the insect being found in North America thus far were reported in Washington State near the Canadian border in December 2019.
Experts with the university say the resurgence of the hornets in the media came after Washington State officials asked their communities to keep an eye out for the insect.
"What began as a wise local precaution went coast-to-coast. Add social media to the mix and suddenly the nation was confabulating about a crisis that, as far as anyone could tell, it didn’t yet have," Clemson experts said.
According to Cavin, while the Asian Giant Hornet has been the cause of dozens of human deaths throughout Asia, it's sting is actually more deadly to other wasps and bees - especially honey bees.
“Agriculture officials all over the country are determined to keep this hornet from establishing itself here,” he said. “Our state Apiary Inspection Program is working on a trapping plan to monitor South Carolina. We were already finalizing those plans before we all had to adapt to COVID-19.”
While experts are certain that the invasive bug has yet to make its way into the Palmetto State, they are asking citizens to keep their eyes peeled - just in case. Right now, the hornets pose more of a threat to bee keepers throughout the state.
“There’s very little chance this pest is already in our state, but we need concerned citizens always to be on the lookout for other invasive species. We highly encourage them to contact us at invasives@clemson.edu anytime they suspect a pest that doesn’t belong,” Steven Long, DPR assistant director said.
