SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg community leaders are pledging their support to the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of this weekend's protests.
"We're tired of being tired. Change must come and it will come," said Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson.
A dozen of Spartanburg's elected officials, local leaders and business owners gathered in front of the LOVE Spartanburg mural to support the people peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd.
"When police abuse that power a change needs to come. Peaceful protests are a way to bring about healing while seeking to bring about a change. A hope, if you will for a better tomorrow," said Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myer (D) of District 31.
The message of unity comes after a week of protests over Floyd's death.
Apart from a few incidents, all were peaceful.
The leaders urged people attending this weekend's demonstrations to keep it that way.
"Speak out," said mayor Junie White. "It's the only way we're going to do anything."
At the end, Thompson called upon crowd to go silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds: the same amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.
"Those agonizing moments, after they ended, Mr. Floyd could not get up," Thompson said. "But we can get up and we must get up."
