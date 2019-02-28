Greenville County said changes are coming to its Riverbend Equestrian Park.
Greenville County spokesman Bob Mihalic said a private sector operator had a contract to work at the park and that contract is not being renewed.
Mihalic said Riverbend is a 66-acre park and was only being used 15 boarders and 30 members of the Greenville Foothills Pony Club.
“The plan is to repurpose the park to expose it to a much larger audience,” Mihalic said in an e-mail. “It will become passive, open greenspace for public use and we will also utilize the facility by hosting running events/races, thus potentially serving more than 3,000 participants annually.”
Mihalic said a barn on the facility has “exceeded life expectancy and would need significant repair.”
He said there are 35 other equine facilities within an hour’s drive of the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.