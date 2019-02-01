(FOX Carolina) - Beginning Saturday night, drivers in Greenville should expect a detour at the Gateway project.
According to officials, starting at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and running until 9 a.m. Sunday, detours will be in place to allow for a lane shift on I-385 southbound.
Officials say this work will require the closure of I-385 southbound at the I-85 interchange.
Traffic headed Southbound on I-385 will be detoured at exit 36B to I-85 southbound and turned around at the Laurens Road exit, then redirected to I-85 northbound, and directed back to I-385 southbound exit 51B.
Beginning Sunday afternoon, officials say the traveling public will find a new traffic pattern on I-385 southbound.
