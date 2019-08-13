GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said drivers will see a new traffic pattern starting this Wednesday morning in the Gateway Project construction zone.
Officials said the change will be on Exits 51A-C from I-85 South to I-385 and Woodruff Road. The exits will be shifted north toward Pelham Road from their current location by roughly 0.6 miles.
Officials said drivers should use caution driving through this area and follow all new traffic signage and markings.
