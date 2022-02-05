GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Changes are coming soon to a popular Greenville County road.

Starting next month, the city will put a road diet in place on Augusta Street from Augusta Place to Crystal Avenue.

The road diet will change that stretch from four lanes down to three lanes, with one lane going in each direction and a middle lane to make left turns from.

For 35 years, Greg Heinz has lived just off of Augusta Street.

"I used to walk my dog up that way but I don't do it anymore, just stay off it," he said.

Heinz and others, like Andrea McKinnie, say almost everything about Augusta Street just keeps getting more dangerous.

"Lot more accidents, seems like there's a lot more traffic. People are not following the speed signs there at all," said McKinnie, who also lives off Augusta Street.

For the past several months, the city of Greenville strategizing on how to make this road safer through traffic studies and community meetings.

One solution? A road diet.

Saying that change will slow down traffic and allow more room for people walking.

"I think that was something that should have been done a long time ago but I'm glad they're doing it now. It needs to be addressed," said Heinz.

While neighbors agree that something needs to be done, some wonder how effective the road diet will be.

"I don't know if that's really going to help. I hope it doesn't cause more accidents but other than that I don't know what else you can do," said McKinnie.

The city of Greenville is also considering a full streetscape project, that would include installing landscape, repaving, traffic signal upgrades, and more.