Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Sunday March 24, Upstate drivers need to expect a new temporary traffic pattern at the Woodruff Road exit on I-385.
According to officials, the following changes will be in place that morning as part of the I-85 - I-385 Gateway Project:
- The auxiliary lane between the on-ramp from I-85 Southbound and the off-ramp to the I-385 Southbound Collector/Distributor lane will be eliminated. The on-ramp from I-85 Southbound will be placed directly to a merge condition.
- The left lane of the I-385 Southbound Collector/Distributor will be eliminated. The Collector/Distributor will become a single auxiliary lane between the on-ramp from I-85 Northbound and the off-ramp to Woodruff Road.
- A 720-feet weave condition will be created between accelerating I-85 Northbound traffic seeking I-385 Southbound and decelerating I-385 Southbound traffic seeking Woodruff Road.
- The Woodruff Road exit will be moved about 400 feet north of its current location.
As always, officials urge drivers to use caution through these areas.
More news: Pickens County S.O.: Man accused of strangling, killing 61-year-old man after argument
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.