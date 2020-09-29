Election 2020 South Carolina Primary

A worker holds stickers at a polling place for the South Carolina primary election, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Recent federal court rulings over whether South Carolinians need witness signatures on their mail-in ballots this November have left many confused and frustrated as voting registration deadlines approach.

The rulings stem from one of several lawsuits filed over the state’s election rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals most recently ruled to strike the witness signature requirement.

The decision is only temporary until the full court makes a final ruling.

Voter outreach groups in the state say they are trying their best to keep residents informed of the rule changes.

