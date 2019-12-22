GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chanukah on Main was back in downtown Greenville Sunday evening. The celebration marked the first night of the eight day long holiday.
Rain pushed the event inside but that didn't keep people from filling the room. Attendees enjoyed activities like making dreidels out clay, as well as making edible menorahs. There was also a spread of traditional food including doughnuts and potato pancakes, or better known as sufganiyot and latkes.
We spoke with Rabbi Leibel Kesselman from Chabad of Greenville and he says the message of Chanukah is what brings people from all backgrounds to the event year after year.
"People appreciate the message of light and freedom and that's where I think the credit is for the holiday and the thousands of years of spreading that message of light and I think it's a very empowering message and people feel part of such an empowering event," Kesselman told us. He also says that message is a powerful one that is stronger than any form of hatred.
"It's important for people to focus on a common goal of making the world a better place and I think the more we bring people together the more we can combat the Antisemitism in this world."
The celebration also brought return visitors including Gwenn Miller. Her and her family have been attending the event for three years as a way to connect to their religion and celebrate the holiday.
She says, "It's a celebration and you know it has been for many years with my family and now that my parents are no longer with us it's important for me to keep celebrating and introducing my kids to it."
Although Chanukah on Main is over until next year you can find ways to celebrate at your own local synagogue. The holiday ends on December 30th.
