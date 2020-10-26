(INMAN, SC)- Chapman announced that its varsity football game against Clover High School has been cancelled, according to a Facebook post from the official Chapman High School Facebook page.
According to the post, the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within Clover's football team.
