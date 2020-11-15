INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will visit Chapman High School on Monday, according to a release from the Spartanburg One School District.
The release says that Spearman's visit will be in celebration of Chapman High School's National Blue Ribbon High School Designation.
Spartanburg One says that Superintendent Spearman's visit will begin at 10:30 Monday morning and will speak will students and teachers.
