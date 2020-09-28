BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Online jail records show one of the charges against a man accused of intentionally running over two people with a car has been upgraded to murder after deputies said one of the victims passes away.
The hit-and-run happened on Sep. 24 just after 5 p.m. near the Oak Forest Apartments on Calhoun Road.
Deputies said one of the victims was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter and the second was taken by ambulance.
Later that night, deputies announced they had signed two warrants for attempted murder for Brandon M. Taylor, releasing previous mugshots for him.
The sheriff's office says Taylor was taken into custody on Sep. 25.
On Sep. 26, deputies issued an update announcing that one of the victims had passed away. The coroner's office later identified that victim as 52-year-old Butch Keith Barbre of Piedmont. He passed just after 11 a.m. on Sep. 26.
Deputies said after the death that additional charges would be pending against Taylor.
On Monday, the Anderson County jail roster listed a new charge of murder in addition to attempted murder and probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.