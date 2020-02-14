Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said the death of a two-year-old girl reported late Thrusday night is "probably the worst case" of abuse and neglect his deputies have ever seen.
McBride said deputies were called to a home off Centerville Road in Anderson County sometime after 11 p.m.
Deputies arrived and found a 2-year-old girl who had been dead for some time.
"For some time in this case means at least a day or two," the sheriff said. "in this case, her death is the result of abuse and severe neglect. It's gut-wrenching."
McBride added, "there are hardly any words to describe how bad it is."
Four people were taken into custody in connection with the case and McBride said charges are expected to be filed later Friday.
“If there is one comforting factor, it’s to know she is in Heaven and not in pain or being abused," the sheriff concluded.
The names and charges of the suspects will be released once deputies file charges.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the 2-year-old girl.
The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force consisting of representatives the Office of the Coroner, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina DSS and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division-SVU rare investigating.
