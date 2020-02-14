Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said the death of a two-year-old girl reported late Thursday night is "probably the worst case" of abuse and neglect his deputies have ever seen.
McBride said deputies were called to a home off Centerville Road in Anderson County sometime after 11 p.m.
Deputies arrived and found a 2-year-old girl who had been dead for some time.
"For some time in this case means at least a day or two," the sheriff said. "in this case, her death is the result of abuse and severe neglect. It's gut-wrenching."
McBride added, "there are hardly any words to describe how bad it is."
“If there is one comforting factor, it’s to know she is in Heaven and not in pain or being abused," the sheriff concluded.
Four people were taken into custody in connection with the case, which warrants revealed involved three children. The deceased two-year-old, a three-year-old, and a three-month-old.
Shortly after 2 p.m. deputies revealed 3 adults and one juvenile were charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Thomas Lloyd Roberts, Chasya Love Gilbody, and Dylan Matthew McAlister are the adults charges. Roberts faces two counts of unlawful neglect and McAlister and Gilbody each face three counts. The warrants indicate there were three children in the home.
According to the arrest warrants, all three are charged in connection with the baby girl's death. The warrants state the child had severe bruising on her head, severe diaper rash, and a large amount of fecal matter in the death.
All three are also accused of neglect in the case of the three-year-old boy who had bruising on his rear-end, severe diaper rash, and when found by law enforcement was determined to have removed his diaper which contained a large amount of fecal matter.
The third child was a three-month-old baby girl. Gilbody and McAlister are accused of neglecting this child, who the warrant said also suffered a severe case of diaper rash and was wearing a diaper containing a large amount of feces.
The juvenile suspect, whose name is not being released, also faces two counts of unlawful neglect.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the 2-year-old girl.
The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force consisting of representatives the Office of the Coroner, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina DSS and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division-SVU rare investigating.
