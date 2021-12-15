PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The charges against two men in the death of Leonna Wright have been dropped, according to Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner.
The charges were dismissed Wednesday at a preliminary hearing where a judge found that there wasn’t probable cause for the charges against the men, according to Wagner.
Wright went missing more than six years ago from the Edgewood Square apartments in Pendleton. To this day she has never been found, however.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride released this statement after the news of the charges being dropped:
On December 15, 2021 the case regarding Leonna Wright was dismissed in a preliminary hearing.
Although the Magistrate that issued the arrest warrants for the two defendants originally found probable cause to charge them, a different Magistrate that oversaw the proceeding today found that there was insufficient probable cause to move forward.
While I disagree with today’s ruling, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to seeking justice for Baby Leonna Wright. Our Detectives continue to investigate this incident in hopes to find additional evidence that would lead to the prosecution and conviction of those responsible.
When I inherited this case in 2017, I was determined to bring to justice those responsible for Baby Leonna. I am thankful for all of the Detectives that have been involved in this investigation, and am grateful for all of their hard work, effort, and countless manhours spent working on this case. I am confident they will continue their relentless pursuit for justice.
