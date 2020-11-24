HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The suspect accused of shooting a girl at Hendersonville Middle School has been arrested and charged, according to a release from the City of Hendersonville.
The suspect has been charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and Weapon on Campus or other Educational Property, according the release.
The city of Hendersonville say that the suspect has been released into the custody of juvenile services.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release.
