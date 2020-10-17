SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Golden Strip Pumpkin Patch, a pumpkin patch that helps fund nonprofits each year, is said to open on Saturday along with the opening of their second location in Mauldin.
The Golden Strip Pumpkin Patch is located in on North East Main Street, across from Anita's Mexican Restaurant. The second location is at Rainbow Paints and Mauldin United Methodist Church on Butler Road in Mauldin.
According to organizers, after a truck unloads pumpkins at Simpsonville first and then the Mauldin location, there will a BBQ and carve event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The organization said the Mauldin location will also provide a drive-thru pumpkin patch as an added level of social distancing.
Organizers also mentioned the pumpkin patch will hold a trunk or treat event with multiple vendors on Oct. 23.
