GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's a tale (or tail?) we're all familiar with: boy meets dog, takes dog home, and they become best friends. But for tail-wagging friend Chad, the road to a new fur-ever family wasn't the easiest one he had to take.
Greenville County Animal Care shared Chad's story on Facebook on May 10, saying the pup was brought in by Animal Control with a severe leg injury. His leg could not be saved, and Chad required further treatment after surgery because he was heartworm positive.
However, GCAC says donations to the Second Chance Fund enabled staff to treat Chad and get him onto the road to recovery. The furry friend's spirits stayed high throughout the process and he got back to his old self in no time.
Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away in Florida, a couple would fall in love with this tail-wagger.
A man named Matt and his girlfriend happened upon the GCAC website by chance, and decided to make a trip up to Greenville to save Chad. But this isn't a typical story of a long-distance adoption.
You see, Matt is also an amputee. Like Chad, he also lost a leg, and the connection was sealed when Matt saw Chad in person.
Now, Chad and Matt are traveling across the country, hiking and exploring every nook and cranny they can. But before they hit the road, Matt left GCAC with a gift: a $500 donation to the Second Chance Fund, just out of thanks for finding his new best friend.
So to be clear, the tale was a bit different this time: Matt is a man, and there was a bit of a drive for him to meet Chad. But the happy ending is the same: a fur-ever family is complete, and the new best friends will have many adventures together.
