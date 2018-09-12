ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charles George VA Medical Center is making preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence's impact on North Carolina.
The center is monitoring its facilities and community outreach centers, and will also support sister facilities across the state and in Virginia.
The VA says the facilities have robust plans that ensure the center has enough staff, medication, supplies, food, water, and fuel to maintain operations for 10 days or more.
“Currently Hurricane Florence’s impact is uncertain; however, preparation is key,” said Stephanie Young, Medical Center Director. “The safety of our Veterans and staff is our highest priority.”
Center leaders are also assessing potential impacts of the hurricane on all facilities in the Western North Carolinian VA Health Care System, which includes facilities in Hickory, Rutherford, and Franklin.
As of writing, the center and three Community Outpatient Clinics are fully operational. Should their statuses change, the center will update via e-mail, postings on the center's website, and on social media pages.
