CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Charleston International Airport said Tuesday its FAA tower will cease operations at 3 p.m. Wednesday and all airport operations will be suspended at that time. Depending on weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume Friday morning.

Myrtle Beach International Airport said they are monitoring Dorian but have not announced plans to shut down at this point.

The airport said travelers should visit their individual airlines’ websites for Flight Advisories.

Latest forecast - Hurricane WARNING for SC coastline ahead of Dorian's arrival Wednesday-Thursday

