CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Charleston International Airport said Tuesday its FAA tower will cease operations at 3 p.m. Wednesday and all airport operations will be suspended at that time. Depending on weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume Friday morning.
#HurricaneDorian UPDATE: The FAA tower will cease operations at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, 9/4). At this time, all airport operations will be suspended. Depending on weather conditions, airport operations are expected to resume on Friday morning.— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) September 3, 2019
Myrtle Beach International Airport said they are monitoring Dorian but have not announced plans to shut down at this point.
Hurricane #Dorian Update:— Myrtle Beach International Airport (@FlyMyrtleBeach) September 2, 2019
The Myrtle Beach International Airport is monitoring Hurricane Dorian. Some airlines have posted advisories directly related to their flight operations at MYR. Travelers are advised to visit their individual airlines website for Flight Advisories.
The airport said travelers should visit their individual airlines’ websites for Flight Advisories.
Latest forecast - Hurricane WARNING for SC coastline ahead of Dorian's arrival Wednesday-Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.